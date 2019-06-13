Man sentenced to 130 years for child sex crimes

(ST. JOSEPH) A Buchanan County judge handed down a 130-year sentence on Thursday to a man convicted of sex abuse and sodomy.
36-year-old Joseph Sousley was charged with three counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.
RELATED STORIES: Man found guilty of child sex abuse and sodomy charges
Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced Sousley to 40 years on each sodomy charge and 10 years for the sexual abuse charge.
According to court documents, the victim was 14-years-old when the crimes took place in the summer of 2016.
