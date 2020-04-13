Man sentenced to 15 years after shots fired during high speed chase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after shots were fired during a high speed chase.

Eric Busey was convicted in February of unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents about the case said the chase began after Busey approached two individuals at Woods Mini Mart on Frederick Avenue shortly after midnight on May 1, 2019.

Witnesses told officers they heard four or more gunshots fired from the vehicle Busey was driving in the area of N. 11th and Highly where officers found shell casings.

Busey told detectives a passenger in the vehicle fired the gun.