Man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 DWI crash

According to court documents, 55-year-old Roger Moe pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, who was not a passenger.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 10:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This sentence stems from a car accident which killed a 22 year-old college student.

Back in 2018, Moe was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-29 when he crashed into another vehicle.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 22-year-old Austin Cross, was taken by life net to KU Medical Center.

Cross later died from his injuries.

Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side today only about 5-10 mp, but will start to pick up on Saturday out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Saturday will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered rain chances will be possible late Sunday night, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
