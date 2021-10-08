Man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 DWI crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This sentence stems from a car accident which killed a 22 year-old college student.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Roger Moe pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, who was not a passenger.

Back in 2018, Moe was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-29 when he crashed into another vehicle.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 22-year-old Austin Cross, was taken by life net to KU Medical Center.

Cross later died from his injuries.