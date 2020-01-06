Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder over a $50 drug deal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, 20-year-old Dylan James Grippando was sentenced to 15 years to murder in the second degree for the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel.

Drimmel was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. on July 11, 2019. During the sentencing hearing it was revealed that the death was the result of an argument over a $50 debt for drugs.

The defense asked for a 10 year sentence.

Previously Grippando was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in May 2019, and was serving two years of supervised probation for the charge.

