Man sentenced to 19 years for sodomy of 12-year-old

Jace Maley pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy in the first degree.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 12:22 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Forest City man was sentenced in Buchanan County court on Tuesday to 19 years in prison for sodomy of a child.

According to court documents, Maley sexually abused the 12-year-old victim between April 1, 2017 and April 20, 2017.

