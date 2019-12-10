Man sentenced to 19 years for sodomy of 12-year-old

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Forest City man was sentenced in Buchanan County court on Tuesday to 19 years in prison for sodomy of a child.
Jace Maley pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy in the first degree.
According to court documents, Maley sexually abused the 12-year-old victim between April 1, 2017 and April 20, 2017.
