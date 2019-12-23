Clear

Man sentenced to 22 years for child sex abuse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 31-year-old man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually abusing children.

Cody Curry was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy in October in Buchanan County.

The abuse took place in July 2018, according to court documents.

Prosecutors argued for a 75-year prison sentence after 13 witnesses testified during Curry's trial, including two child victims who described the abuse they suffered.

Buchanan County Judge Patrick Robb sentenced Curry to 22-years in prison during his sentencing hearing on Monday.

