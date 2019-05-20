Man sentenced to 9 years for neighborhood burglaries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for burglarizing homes in a neighborhood.

Logan Tipton was charged with first-degree burglary.

According to prosecutors, Tipton was responsible for several home burglaries. Prosecutors said Tipton pulled a gun on a homeowner when confronted during one of the break-ins. He was also caught on video trying to break into another neighbor's house.

Tirpton claimed during a sentencing hearing that he never displayed a weapon during the burglary and that drug use caused him to mistakenly believe he was at his friend's house.

Tipton was arrested after a four hour standoff with police at a home on Angelique Street last December.

Officers were called to the home to investigate a burglary when they found Tipton carrying stolen items from another home he broke into in the same neighborhood.

