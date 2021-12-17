Clear
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences in the fatal stabbing of St. Joseph airman

A Jackson County judge sentenced a Pleasant Hill man to consecutive life sentences in the stabbing death of a Missouri National Guard Airman from St. Joseph.

(JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.) A Jackson County judge sentenced a Pleasant Hill man to consecutive life sentences in the stabbing death of a Missouri National Guard Airman from St. Joseph.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor, Nicholas M. Webb, 61, was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for the May 2018 fatal stabbing of Cody Harter, 23, on Friday. 

In August, a jury convicted Webb of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Webb to life in prison for second-degree murder and life in prison for armed criminal action. The judge set the sentences to run consecutively.

