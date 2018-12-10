Clear

Man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 drive-by shooting

A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 fatal drive-by shooting.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced in Buchanan County court Monday to life in prison for a 2017 fatal drive-by shooting.

A jury convicted Khaury El-Amin, 20, for the murder of 26-year-old Donovan Smith in October 2018. Buchanan County prosecutors charged El-Amin with murder in the first-degree and armed criminal action. According to court documents, El-Almin, shot out of the passenger side of a car at Smith, who was standing outside a house on 23rd Street. El-Amin was 19-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Circuit Judge Patrick Robb denied El-Amin's motion for a new trial prior to sentencing him to life without parole for murder in the first-degree plus 25 years for armed-criminal action.

The father of Donovan Smith, Frederick Smith, spoke at the sentencing hearing Monday. Frederick Smith told Judge Robb, that the loss of his son has had a profound impact on his life and family. In a tearful plea, Frederick Smith asked the judge to sentence El-Amin to the full extent of the law. During sentencing hearings, crime victims are allowed to speak to the judge or write letters explaining how the crime has impacted their lives, and they are allowed to ask the judge for a more harsh or a more lenient sentence.

El-Amin maintained his innocence in the crimes.

