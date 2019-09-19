Man seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle on I-35

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on I-35 in Daviess County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Seven Steinmetz of Kansas City, Kansas was injured after driving his 2018 Harley Davidson off the right side of I-35 about eight miles outside of Cameron. The motorcycle then struck an embankment and Steinmetz was ejected from the bike.
Steinmetz was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.
The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
