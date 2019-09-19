Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle on I-35

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on I-35 in Daviess County.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 4:08 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on I-35 in Daviess County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Seven Steinmetz of Kansas City, Kansas was injured after driving his 2018 Harley Davidson off the right side of I-35 about eight miles outside of Cameron. The motorcycle then struck an embankment and Steinmetz was ejected from the bike.

Steinmetz was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
This warm and persistent weather pattern begins to break down today with cooler temperatures and rain chances in the coming days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events