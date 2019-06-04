Man seriously injured after car overturns on I-229, ejected from vehicle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when Christopher Wilkes was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna northbound on I-229 near the 1 mile marker when he drove into the median. Wilkes was able to drive back on to the roadway and then skidded off the south side of the road and overturned across southbound I-229.

Wilkes was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says Wilkes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.