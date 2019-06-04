Clear

Man seriously injured after car overturns on I-229, ejected from vehicle

A 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when Christopher Wilkes was driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna northbound on I-229 near the 1 mile marker when he drove into the median. Wilkes was able to drive back on to the roadway and then skidded off the south side of the road and overturned across southbound I-229.

Wilkes was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says Wilkes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Main threats are looking to be some gusty winds and quarter size hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events