Man seriously injured after crash involving a horse-drawn carriage

A crash involving a horse drawn carriage on Monday seriously injured a 28-year-old Stanberry man.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) A crash involving a horse-drawn carriage on Monday seriously injured a 28-year-old Stanberry man.

The crash happening one mile west of Stanberry on U.S. Route 136 in Gentry County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Kiera Greer, and a horse-drawn carriage, driven by Eli Shrock, were driving westbound on U.S. 136 when the Fusion struck the carriage in the rear.

After the collision, Shrock was ejected from the carriage and the carriage ended up off the north side of the road.

Shrock was transported by Grand River Ambulance to Northwest Medical Center and was later life-flighted by LifeNet to North Kansas City Hospital. 

Greer did not sustain any injuries.

