Clear

Man seriously injured after crashing into back of tractor-trailer

A collision between a 1994 Toyota Camry and a tractor-trailer sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A collision between a 1994 Toyota Camry and a tractor-trailer sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happening on M-116 at Brangus Rd. four miles east of I-35 in Caldwell County Saturday evening.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the Camry was driving eastbound on M-116 and the tractor-trailer was stopped in the eastbound lane. Troopers say sight distance was obstructed by dirt and debris from a third vehicle not involved in the crash. The Camry then slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Camry, 69-year-old David Bannister, was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were three people inside the tractor-trailer at the time but none of them were injured.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events