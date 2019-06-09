Man seriously injured after crashing into back of tractor-trailer

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A collision between a 1994 Toyota Camry and a tractor-trailer sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happening on M-116 at Brangus Rd. four miles east of I-35 in Caldwell County Saturday evening.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the Camry was driving eastbound on M-116 and the tractor-trailer was stopped in the eastbound lane. Troopers say sight distance was obstructed by dirt and debris from a third vehicle not involved in the crash. The Camry then slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Camry, 69-year-old David Bannister, was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were three people inside the tractor-trailer at the time but none of them were injured.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.