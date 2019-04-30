(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County near Winston early Monday.
The crash happened at 12:28 a.m. Monday at the 62.6 mile marker of northbound I-35.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Devin Hall, of Altamont, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Aztek when his vehicle drove off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the passing lane of I-35 on its top facing west.
The highway patrol says Hall was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by Daviess County EMS to Liberty Hospital.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office and Daviess County EMS assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Man seriously injured after driving off the side of I-35 in Daviess County
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 in Daviess County
- Multiple Tractor Trailers Involved in Crash on I-35 in Daviess County
- MoDOT to repair bridges over I-35 in Daviess and Clinton counties
- Grant City man killed in I-35 crash
- Daviess, DeKalb counties water being restored
- One woman killed in I-35 crash
- Water outage in rural DeKalb and Daviess counties
- Amish brothers charged with sex crimes in Daviess County
- South Side EMS Station Opens