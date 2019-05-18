Man seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mound City

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A 48-year-old man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after the dump truck he was driving traveled off the side of the road and overturned near Mound City Friday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David McDowell was driving westbound on Route 113 five miles east of Mound City when the dump truck he was driving travelled off the right side of the roadway. The truck began to skid and the load shifted causing the truck to overturn.

McDowell was transported to Mosaic with serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The Mound City Police Department and the Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.