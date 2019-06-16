Man seriously injured after four-wheeler goes air born, ejects driver

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Kody Pritchett, 31, of Pickering was seriously injured after crashing the four-wheeler he was driving in Nodaway County on Saturday.

The crash happening on 190th St. at Jet Rd. a half mile east of Pickering Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pritchett was driving a four-wheeler eastbound on 190th St when he struck a clump of gravel in the roadway. This caused him to drive off the road and go air born. Pritchett was ejected from the vehicle.

Pritchett was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.