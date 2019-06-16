(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Kody Pritchett, 31, of Pickering was seriously injured after crashing the four-wheeler he was driving in Nodaway County on Saturday.
The crash happening on 190th St. at Jet Rd. a half mile east of Pickering Saturday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pritchett was driving a four-wheeler eastbound on 190th St when he struck a clump of gravel in the roadway. This caused him to drive off the road and go air born. Pritchett was ejected from the vehicle.
Pritchett was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.
Related Content
- Man seriously injured after four-wheeler goes air born, ejects driver
- Driver ejected, killed in crash near Tarkio
- Man seriously injured after car overturns on I-229, ejected from vehicle
- Motorcycle driver seriously injured in St. Joseph crash
- Meet St. Joseph's First Baby Born in 2018
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- Colder Air for Thursday
- Shooting Injures Two
- 2 drivers injured in head-on collision near downtown St. Joseph
- Cooler Summer Air Moving In
Scroll for more content...