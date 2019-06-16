Clear

Man seriously injured after four-wheeler goes air born, ejects driver

Kody Pritchett, 31, of Pickering was seriously injured after crashing the four-wheeler he was driving in Nodaway County on Saturday.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Kody Pritchett, 31, of Pickering was seriously injured after crashing the four-wheeler he was driving in Nodaway County on Saturday.

The crash happening on 190th St. at Jet Rd. a half mile east of Pickering Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pritchett was driving a four-wheeler eastbound on 190th St when he struck a clump of gravel in the roadway. This caused him to drive off the road and go air born. Pritchett was ejected from the vehicle.

Pritchett was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
On this Father's Day, the overall forecast is pretty nice for all of the dads out there. Clouds should break-up in the afternoon and there will be some sunshine today. Will have to watch out for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events