Clear

Man seriously injured after pinned between pick-up truck, skid-steer loader

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pick-up rolled downhill and hit 54-year-old Jeffrey Dalton, pinning him against the skid-steer loader.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 11:59 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(CALDWELL, Co.) A Hamilton man was seriously injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a skid-steer loader.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on private property on State Route B near Hamilton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pick-up rolled downhill and hit 54-year-old Jeffrey Dalton, pinning him against the skid-steer loader.

He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories