(CALDWELL, Co.) A Hamilton man was seriously injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a skid-steer loader.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. on private property on State Route B near Hamilton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pick-up rolled downhill and hit 54-year-old Jeffrey Dalton, pinning him against the skid-steer loader.
He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
Related Content
- Man seriously injured after pinned between pick-up truck, skid-steer loader
- Man dies after being pinned between two vehicles
- Chiefs ready to snap playoff losing skid
- Man seriously injured after dump truck overturns near Mound City
- 3 injured after truck pulling camper flips on Highway 36
- MSHP: Nebraska man injured after truck rolls over on I-29 in Holt County
- Royals sign 1st round pick
- Truck Carrying Bees Overturns
- Savannah man injured in Tuesday morning crash
- Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight
Scroll for more content...