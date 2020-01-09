Man seriously injured after pinned between pick-up truck, skid-steer loader

(CALDWELL, Co.) A Hamilton man was seriously injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a skid-steer loader.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on private property on State Route B near Hamilton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the pick-up rolled downhill and hit 54-year-old Jeffrey Dalton, pinning him against the skid-steer loader.

He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.