Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash north of Savannah

A 58-year-old man was transported to Mosaic Life Care after driving his motorcycle off the side of the road on Hwy. 71 north of Savannah Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 58-year-old man was transported to Mosaic Life Care after driving his motorcycle off the side of the road on Hwy. 71 north of Savannah Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Information from a highway patrol crash reports shows that the crash happened at 3:25 p.m. Sunday about five miles north of Savannah. It occurred when the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King, Jerry Kirkpatrick of Westboro, drove off the west side of the road and began skidding. The motorcycle then overturned and struck the ground. Kirkpatrick was ejected from the motorcycle.

Kirkpatrick was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

After a spectacular day in the weather department on Sunday, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. However, tonight will stay dry with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
