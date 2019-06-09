Man shot early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) One person is in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas, according to MSC News.

Atchison police chief Mike Wilson told MSC News the incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of N. 8th St. Wilson says there was a group of around 20 people gathered in the area around the time of the shooting.

The victim is being identified as a 42-year-old man. The man suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Joseph for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

