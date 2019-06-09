Clear

Man shot early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas

One person is in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Atchison, Kansas, according to MSC News.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Atchison police chief Mike Wilson told MSC News the incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of N. 8th St. Wilson says there was a group of around 20 people gathered in the area around the time of the shooting.

The victim is being identified as a 42-year-old man. The man suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to St. Joseph for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.
