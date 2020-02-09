Clear

Man shows up to local ER with 'multiple stab wounds', Police investigating

Police are investigating after a man says he was stabbed in St. Joseph

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 11:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a stabbing Sunday morning.

Authorities said they received a call just after 7 a.m. from Mosaic Life Care stating a man had come into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told police he was stabbed in an alley somewhere in the area between the 15 and 1700 blocks of Francis St.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening wounds to his neck back and shoulder, anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 238 TIPS (8477).

Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Monday morning. The clouds that remain will keep us on the cooler side during the day on Monday, highs will be in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
