Man shows up to local ER with 'multiple stab wounds', Police investigating

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a stabbing Sunday morning.
Authorities said they received a call just after 7 a.m. from Mosaic Life Care stating a man had come into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.
The victim told police he was stabbed in an alley somewhere in the area between the 15 and 1700 blocks of Francis St.
Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening wounds to his neck back and shoulder, anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 238 TIPS (8477).
