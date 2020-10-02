Man spends several hours atop radio tower before climbing down

(ST JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police took a man into custody after he climbed a 200-foot radio tower on Friday.

Officers were called out to the tower on the 700 block of 9th Street early Friday morning and found the man had scaled the tower.

The man spent several hours on the tower while police attempted to talk him down.

After several hours, the man began to climb down. Once he was on the ground police took him into custody.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for a physical and mental evaluation.