Man spends several hours atop radio tower before climbing down

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 3:35 PM

(ST JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police took a man into custody after he climbed a 200-foot radio tower on Friday.

Officers were called out to the tower on the 700 block of 9th Street early Friday morning and found the man had scaled the tower.

The man spent several hours on the tower while police attempted to talk him down.

After several hours, the man began to climb down. Once he was on the ground police took him into custody.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for a physical and mental evaluation.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
