A man in his 40s was stabbed in the torso at a home in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Avenue.

According to St. Joseph police, the victim made his way to a nearby bar for help.

Police say the suspect is a white male with a muscular build, facial hair, and heavy tattoos in his late 20s or early 30s.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care and is currently in surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

No names have been released at this time.