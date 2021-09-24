Man stops in St. Joseph to thank first-responders on bike journey

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Utah man stopped in St. Joseph, Missouri Thursday morning on his journey of biking across the country to honor and thank first-responders.

61 year-old Bob Quick has lived through numerous surgeries and heart-attacks, including being brought back to life twice.

In 2004, Bob suffered a massive heart attack. Since that day, Bob has dedicated his life to the saying, “It isn’t what you can do for yourself, it’s what you can do for your fellow man.”

Since 2014, Quick began cycling across the country to thank all first-responders for what they do and how they saved his life.

Thursday, Quick stopped at multiple fire stations in St. Joseph to tell his story.

"In 2012 I asked my doctor, I said, 'doc, what would you say if I wanted to ride a bicycle across America thanking first-responders?' She said, 'what's stopping you?'"

The Roy, Utah man has undergone 34 heart procedures, suffered three strokes, 20 stents have been placed in his heart, has had quadruple bypass surgery, said he has died twice, and is on the surgical table every six months since 2016.

"If it wasn't for these absolutely amazing men and women, the brother and sisterhood of firefighters around the world, I wouldn't be alive," Bob said he used as his inspiration to begin his journey.

Quick biked across America in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. His journey in 2018 came to a halt in Nebraska as heart complications surfaced. Bob was not able to resume and complete his route until just a couple of weeks ago in September of 2021.

"This is the end of a journey that we started two years ago," said Quick. "So we're back to finish that ride. You never leave something unfinished."

Thursday morning, Bob and his team arrived in St. Joseph, Missouri to thank firefighters.

"I have almost 40 years on the job now and this is really the first time I have ever really seen anything like this, so it means a lot," said interim Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier.

Cordonnier presented Bob with a retired fire chief helmet in thanks for Quick's visit and appreciation of recognizing first-responders.

"We get 'thank you's' throughout the week and whenever we go on-calls, people are appreciative," said Bill Lamar, the SJPD Emergency Manager. "But somebody that actually makes the stop and actually we see the tour that they're doing for that purpose, is really special."

During his visit, Quick told his story to the St. Joseph firefighters. He had those present, signed his bicycle and tent.

In two weeks, Bob will arrive in Lexington, Kentucky where he will gift the signed bike to a firefighter who has had the gift of life award twice.

Bob will eventually end his journey at Myrtle Beach.

Quick said he plans for this bike across America to be his final ride.

Bob Quick's Journey can be followed along on Facebook where he documents his journey.