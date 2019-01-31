Man struck by vehicle on Powell Street

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)One man was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Powell Street. According to officer Stefen Hernandez, police responded to the intersection of Powell and 7th Street around 5:45 p.m. Thursday night on reports of a person hit by a car. Hernandez said a single passenger car hit a pedestrian while traveling westbound on Powell Street. The driver did not have the car windshield completely cleared and was unable to see the man in the street. Officers said the victim had lacerations to the head and was quickly transported to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver was not injured in the crash and was issued a citation for careless driving. The accident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Police Department.