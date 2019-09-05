Man taken into custody after allegedly firing shots at woman in Atchison home

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Atchison, Kansas Police have one person in custody after he allegedly fired several shots inside a residence Thursday morning.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that the incident happened on the 100 block of N. 9th Street in Atchison just after 8:00 a.m.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation where two people were involved in a verbal altercation when a handgun was produced.

When officers responded to the home, they found out that a 35-year-old victim had fled from the home after the shots were fired. Police found that the suspect was still inside the home and was taken into custody quickly. The suspect is 25-year-old DeAndre Turner-Fults.

"According to the victim, the suspect was in the living room area of the house, the victim was on a staircase that leads to a second story when several shots were fired in her direction," Wilson told MSC News. "She was able to flee the house, ran down the street, [and] police were notified."

The woman was not injured in the shooting.

Turner-Fults was taken into custody for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Atchison County Jail.