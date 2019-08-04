Man taken into custody following shooting outside bar in Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A 56-year-old Everest, Kansas man was taken into custody following a shooting at an Atchison, Kansas bar Saturday morning, according to MSC News.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired outside of Mueller's Lockeroom, which is located on the 100 block of S. 2nd St. in Atchison.

Police say that following a disturbance inside Mueller's Lockeroom, Britt was escorted outside of the bar by staff. Once outside, Britt allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired four shots.

No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

Wilson said several people were able to subdue Britt and hold him down until police arrived.

For the full article from MSC News, click here.