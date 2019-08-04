Clear

Man taken into custody following shooting outside bar in Atchison, Kansas

A 56-year-old Everest, Kansas man was taken into custody following a shooting at an Atchison, Kansas bar Saturday morning, according to MSC News.

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A 56-year-old Everest, Kansas man was taken into custody following a shooting at an Atchison, Kansas bar Saturday morning, according to MSC News.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired outside of Mueller's Lockeroom, which is located on the 100 block of S. 2nd St. in Atchison.

Police say that following a disturbance inside Mueller's Lockeroom, Britt was escorted outside of the bar by staff. Once outside, Britt allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired four shots.

No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

Wilson said several people were able to subdue Britt and hold him down until police arrived.

The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
