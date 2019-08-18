Clear

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash involving deer in Nodaway County

A 20-year-old Rock Port man was injured after a deer struck the motorcycle he was driving on U.S. 136 two miles west of Burlington Junction in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 20-year-old Rock Port man was injured after a deer struck the motorcycle he was driving on U.S. 136 two miles west of Burlington Junction in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that James Barnhart was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. 136 just after 1:00 a.m. when he slowed down to avoid striking a deer that was crossing the road. A second deer then struck the rear of the motorcycle and caused Barnhart to lose control and travel off the right side of the roadway.

Barnhart was transported by ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

