(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 20-year-old Rock Port man was injured after a deer struck the motorcycle he was driving on U.S. 136 two miles west of Burlington Junction in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that James Barnhart was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. 136 just after 1:00 a.m. when he slowed down to avoid striking a deer that was crossing the road. A second deer then struck the rear of the motorcycle and caused Barnhart to lose control and travel off the right side of the roadway.
Barnhart was transported by ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital with moderate injuries.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash involving deer in Nodaway County
- Man faces murder charge in Nodaway County
- Man arrested for DWI following crash in rural Nodaway county
- Man life-flighted to Mosaic following crash in Nodaway County
- Crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital
- One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county
- Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
- Motorcycle Crash Kills Missouri Man
- Jury convicts Nodaway County man of molesting three girls
- Nodaway Co. man sentenced to 25 years for child molestation