Clear

Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Agency

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle in Buchanan County Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle in Buchanan County Saturday around noon.

Tha Missouri State Highway Patrol said 65-year-old Terry J. Bultmann, of Keaney, Missouri, was attempting to turn westbound on Route H near Agency when he swung too wide and went off the roadway. The vehicle hit an embankment and landed on its side facing west.

Bultmann was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Fairfax
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 110°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events