Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Agency

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle in Buchanan County Saturday around noon.

Tha Missouri State Highway Patrol said 65-year-old Terry J. Bultmann, of Keaney, Missouri, was attempting to turn westbound on Route H near Agency when he swung too wide and went off the roadway. The vehicle hit an embankment and landed on its side facing west.

Bultmann was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.