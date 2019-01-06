Clear

Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to chest

One man was taken to Mosaic Life Care early Sunday morning after being shot in the chest. The shooting took place on the 800 block of Vine St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 9:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was taken to Mosaic Life Care early Sunday morning after being shot in the chest. The shooting took place on the 800 block of Vine St. in St. Joseph just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a white male in his mid-30s was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate the incident.

As of Sunday morning, there is not an update on the condition of the man who was shot. 

No other information has been released.

Waking up to overcast skies and today will be a mostly cloudy day but it will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day but the best chance for rain will be overnight.
