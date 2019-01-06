Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to chest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was taken to Mosaic Life Care early Sunday morning after being shot in the chest. The shooting took place on the 800 block of Vine St. in St. Joseph just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a white male in his mid-30s was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate the incident.

As of Sunday morning, there is not an update on the condition of the man who was shot.

No other information has been released.