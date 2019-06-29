(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle following a crash Saturday morning.
According to the patrol's crash report website, it happened on County Line Road U.S. - 169, in Union Star, Missouri city limits at around 1:45 a.m.
Troopers said the driver, 41-year-old Jay S. Ellis of Union Star, Missouri, was driving northbound on County Line Road when he traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Ellis was thrown from the vehicle - Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Ellis was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.
Related Content
- Man thrown from vehicle, taken to hospital with injuries
- Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
- Two vehicles collide in Clinton County sending woman to hospital with serious injuries
- Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Agency
- Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
- Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash
- Lawsuit Against Missouri Voter ID Law Thrown Out by Judge
- Man killed in single vehicle crash
- Man struck by vehicle on Powell Street
- Car accident sends 4 children to the hospital with minor injuries