Man thrown from vehicle, taken to hospital with injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle following a crash Saturday morning.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle following a crash Saturday morning.

According to the patrol's crash report website, it happened on County Line Road U.S. - 169, in Union Star, Missouri city limits at around 1:45 a.m.

Troopers said the driver, 41-year-old Jay S. Ellis of Union Star, Missouri, was driving northbound on County Line Road when he traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Ellis was thrown from the vehicle - Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Ellis was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.
