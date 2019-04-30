Clear

Man to spend next 17 years in prison over drug-fueled hammer attack

The victim underwent brain surgery and spent several days in a coma.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 9:03 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County man will spend the next 17 years in prison for a brutal hammer attack that left the victim in a coma.

Judge Patrick Robb sentenced 34-year-old Eldon Hawkins to 14 years in prison on Monday for first and second degree assault. He will also serve a three-year term for possession of controlled substances. The sentences will run consecutively.

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum 15-year sentence to be handed down.

"The victim is going to have to live forever with the emotional and physical scars from this senseless act of violence, and the state believes 15 years is an appropriate sentence," said Buchanan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson.

Prosecutors said Hawkins told the judge he was high on methamphetamine when he grabbed a hammer and struck the victim multiple times in the head and arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent brain surgery and spent several days in a coma. The victim also suffered a broken arm while trying to protect his head from the assault.

