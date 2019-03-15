Mandatory evacuation issued for Big Lake as flooding worsens

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) Flooding has led to the evacuation of Big Lake and surrounding areas in Holt County.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office issued the alert Friday morning.

Authorities said at 9:03 a.m. water was topping the levee north of Rulo Bridge.

The sheriff's office said the evacuation is mandatory for Big Lake and surrounding areas.

At 10:45 a.m., the river level at the Missouri River at Rulo was measured at 25.4 feet.

It's expected to crest at 26.8 feet Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at more than nine feet above flood stage.

Record crest for the Missouri River at Rulo is 27.3 feet.