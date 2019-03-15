Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mandatory evacuation issued for Big Lake as flooding worsens Full Story

Mandatory evacuation issued for Big Lake as flooding worsens

Authorities said water was topping the levee north of Rulo Bridge.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 11:27 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 11:38 AM

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) Flooding has led to the evacuation of Big Lake and surrounding areas in Holt County.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office issued the alert Friday morning.

Authorities said at 9:03 a.m. water was topping the levee north of Rulo Bridge.

The sheriff's office said the evacuation is mandatory for Big Lake and surrounding areas.

At 10:45 a.m., the river level at the Missouri River at Rulo was measured at 25.4 feet.

It's expected to crest at 26.8 feet Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at more than nine feet above flood stage.

Record crest for the Missouri River at Rulo is 27.3 feet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Friday and the weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events