Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County are issuing a mandatory evacuation of the area behind the L-455 levee system on the Missouri side and the area protected by the R-471/460 levee on the Kansas side.

Forecast crest is now to reach 32 feet Friday afternoon.

Emergency officials say the federal levees are still in good condition and operating normally but they say they want to take every precautionary measure possible to ensure the safety of residents.

The area behind the L455 levee unit is essentially all areas west of Lake Avenue/US 59 Highway, between Contrary Creek on the south and Atchison street on the north. The area protected by the R-460/471 levee system is the entire area from the bluffs in Wathena to the Missouri River and to the airport on the north.

Residents and businesses should take steps to start the evacuation process immediately. The St. Joseph Police Department is going door-to-door to notify those in the affected areas protected by the levee on the Missouri side.