Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County

The City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County are issuing a mandatory evacuation of the area behind the L-455 levee system on the Missouri side and the area protected by the R-471/460 levee on the Kansas side.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 10:54 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Forecast crest is now to reach 32 feet Friday afternoon.

Forecast crest is now to reach 32 feet Friday afternoon.

Emergency officials say the federal levees are still in good condition and operating normally but they say they want to take every precautionary measure possible to ensure the safety of residents.

The area behind the L455 levee unit is essentially all areas west of Lake Avenue/US 59 Highway, between Contrary Creek on the south and Atchison street on the north. The area protected by the R-460/471 levee system is the entire area from the bluffs in Wathena to the Missouri River and to the airport on the north.

Residents and businesses should take steps to start the evacuation process immediately. The St. Joseph Police Department is going door-to-door to notify those in the affected areas protected by the levee on the Missouri side.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
