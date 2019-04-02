Manhunt under way by Livingston County deputies in Wheeling

(WHEELING, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive who escaped after deputies tried to arrest make an arrest.

The incident happening Tuesday evening in Wheeling. According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old, Joshua Caudill, is wanted on felony forgery allegation since January 2019.

On Tuesday, a deputy tried to arrest Caudill but he fought with the deputy and escaped. Multiple agencies are assisting with locating him.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation continues and anyone with sightings or any information is urged to call dispatch at 660-646-2121.

The deputy attempting to make the arrest was not injured.