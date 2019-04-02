Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Voters say yes to school district levy Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Manhunt under way by Livingston County deputies in Wheeling

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive who escaped after deputies tried to arrest make an arrest.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 9:46 PM

(WHEELING, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive who escaped after deputies tried to arrest make an arrest.

The incident happening Tuesday evening in Wheeling. According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old, Joshua Caudill, is wanted on felony forgery allegation since January 2019.

On Tuesday, a deputy tried to arrest Caudill but he fought with the deputy and escaped. Multiple agencies are assisting with locating him.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation continues and anyone with sightings or any information is urged to call dispatch at 660-646-2121.

The deputy attempting to make the arrest was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events