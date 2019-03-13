Clear

Manhunt underway in Oklahoma for escaped Missouri inmate

Authorities in Heavener, Ok. said they're searching for Travis Lee Davis. Davis escaped from a jail in Pettis County, Missouri earlier this week.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 11:47 AM

HEAVENER, Okla. —A manhunt is underway in Oklahoma for escaped Pettis County, Missouri, Jail inmate Travis Lee Davis, according to Heavener Police Chief Ty Armstrong.

Armstrong said Davis stole a police car in LeFlore County, Oklahoma. Two trains were approaching the area when Davis crashed the stolen police car, Armstrong said. It's a possibility Davis may have gotten on one of those trains.

Law enforcement is searching the areas of Heavener and Howe, Oklahoma, in cars and on foot, using K9s. The public have been asked to keep doors locked and be aware of the search.

Davis was reported missing from his cell block late Sunday night in the Pettis County Jail in central Missouri.

The sheriff said Davis – who was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges, including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation – was missing after an extensive search of the jail facility.

Wednesday morning, a law enforcement office in Oklahoma arrested the suspect at the Travel Plaza in Heavener and put him in the back of the police car, behind the cage.

The suspect went through the cage and stole the car, Armstrong said.

The stolen police car was found off Old Highway 59 in Howe, Oklahoma.

Davis, 30, is a white male, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff said he has several tattoos, including an eye inside a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

