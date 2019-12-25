Man's collection of sleighs totals more than 300

(DENVER, Mo.) -- For sleigh collector Bill Engel, each one has its own story.

"All of these are from 1880 to 1910 or there abouts," he said pointing to a shelf full of old-fashioned sleighs. Engle was giving a tour of his collection, which totals more than 300 and spans nine different storage buildings in the small Worth County community of Denver, Missouri.



Engel says he's been collecting sleighs for a little more than 20 years. He said it all began when he was at an auction and ran across some businessmen breaking down some sleighs to use as parts.

Being the history buff that he was, Engle would have none of that.



"I said, 'What are you doing?' Those are a hundred-plus years old,'" he said. "They said, 'Yes, but all we want is the runners and cut them down a little bit and use them for coffee tables.' I said you have competition from now on."

In the time since, the 80-year-old's collection has grown and grown and grown. He says they come to him through word of mouth, on line and even through wills and estates.

Engel says the romantacism of sleighs has always been documented, however he explains that that's not the way it was back in the day.



"It was a very had life," he said. "We think of sleighs as being like a dashing through the snow kind of thing. Actually, they were a way of life, going to town, getting around, just a whole different aspect of just hopping in a car and going."

Engel has passed along his passion for sleighs to his grandson, Will, who is a sophomore at Graceland College. The younger Engel says he spent most of his youth at his grandfather's side appreciating the artistry and craftsmanship of sleighs.



"It hits you because you look at the surroundings, the sleighs and the artifacts and you're amazed by it," the grandson said.

Engel also likes sharing his sleigh stories with others. He gives tours and loves talking to those who have a passion for history and sleighs like himself.

Around the year 1900, Engel said there were around 5,000 sleigh and carriage manufacturers. He said some of them used their sleigh designs to eventually become automobile manufacturers.

To learn more about Engel's Denver Sleigh Works, visit their website at sleighworks.com.