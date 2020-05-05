Many St. Joseph businesses reopen since the coronavirus pandemic began

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The past several weeks have been tough on non essential businesses forced to close because of COVID-19.

Monday marks a new chapter for many of them, as city bans have been lifted.

Salon owners said they were barely able to handle the excitement of reopening.

"It's been a really good day," salon owner Dottie Douglas said. "I couldn't sleep this morning. Woke up at one then I woke up at three and then again at five."

Salons weren't the only places looking to reopen, so too were area gyms.

"It's great seeing some familiar faces, just getting everybody back into that healthy lifestyle," Jessie Medina from Genesis Health Club said.

All that excitement though does come with some new rules for staff and customers from temperature checks to social distancing efforts. In addition, some places have taken extra steps to protect customers.

"We've installed a REME Halo air purifier that kind of helps purify the air, kills viruses and stuff, it runs through our HVAC system," Medina said.

Other businesses are relying on more old fashioned methods.

"Spraying our desks and our tools and our chairs, spraying anything down," Douglas said.

Businessowners say this recovery phase gives many a collective sigh of relief.

"Exercise kind of helps keep everybody's sanity levels down," Medina said.

As we all navigate through this new normal, they say patience and kindness is key to getting through.

"That's the big two words: be kind and patient," Douglas said.

All businesses in the city must comply with regulations set by the city, those regulations can be found by CLICKING HERE.