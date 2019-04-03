March runoff in upper Missouri River Basin sets record high

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that March runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was record highest.

This year, the runoff was recorded at 11 million acre feet, which surpasses the previous record of 7.3 million acre feet set in 1952. The average March runoff is 2.9 million acre feet.

“The record March runoff significantly altered our 2019 upper basin runoff forecast,” John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said.

Remus says that the March runoff was nearly 4 times the average.

"Runoff in the Fort Randall Dam to Gavins Point Dam reach was nearly twice the record highest March runoff," he said. "March runoff in the Gavins Point to Sioux City reach was more than that reach typically sees during a year."

According to the release from the Corps, the record high runoff was caused by 2-4 inches of rain falling on heavy plains snowpack causing the snowpack to rapidly melt on frozen, saturated soils.

The Corps will be increasing releases from Gavins Point Dam to 55,000 cubic feet per second by early next week. It is expected that releases from the dam will be above average for the next several months and possibly as late as November.

“We need to reduce pool levels in Oahe and Fort Randall over the next several weeks so that those reservoirs are in position to reduce flood risk during the spring and summer. The Fort Peck and Garrison reservoirs are well positioned to receive the runoff from the mountain snowmelt, which typically begins in May,” Remus added.

Much of plains snowpack in central North Dakota and eastern South Dakota has melted already.