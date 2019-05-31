Maryville authorities: Pressure cooker not bomb

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A pressure cooker left on the sidewalk in Maryville Friday prompted a bomb squad response, who determined it was just a pressure cooker.

Maryville Public Safety was called at about 11:30 a.m. for a suspicious pressure cooker left on the sidewalk outside of a U.S. Bank. Pressure cookers were used in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Nodaway County Sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City ATF agents were called to assist in the investigation. Officers quickly pulled the bank’s surveillance footage of the parking lot.

The surveillance footage showed a man get out of his truck to sell items to another person and in the process unload items from his truck including the pressure cooker, said Director of Maryville Public Safety Keith Wood.

He said then the man got back in his truck and drove off leaving behind the pressure cooker. Officers found out who the man was and pulled him in for questioning.

ATF x-rayed the pressure cooker and determined there was nothing inside and it was not a bomb. Wood said, from all the evidence they have gathered they do not believe the man had any ill intentions and that it was an accident.