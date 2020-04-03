Maryville business owner using store to make face masks

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Maryville small business owner Holly Kay Cronk temporarily closed her doors due to the coronavirus, but her store has turned into a mask-making machine.

Cronk owns the Ferluknat Farm and Bliss Salon, but right now, with a lot of help from Charyti Jackson and many more, Cronk is taking hundreds of orders for face masks.

The orders have come from even outide northwest Missouri. Cronk said the orders have come from as far as Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

By the time they're done making masks, the team is expecting to put out more than 5,000 masks.

To make an order, click on the link here.

To donate supplies or to contact Cronk, visit the Facebook page here.