Clear
BREAKING NEWS Maryville city council unanimously passes mask ordinance Full Story

Maryville city council unanimously passes mask ordinance

The ordinance will start Monday, July 27 and run until Wednesday, September 30.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville city council unanimously voted Wednesday to pass a mask ordinance that will start Monday, July 27 and run until Wednesday, September 30. 

The ordinance states that "all persons 10 years old or older who are present in the City of Maryville shall wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles and outside when social distancing is not possible in groups of 10 or more persons who are not members of the same family or household."

CLICK HERE to read the full ordinance. 

This is a developing story, stay with KQ2 for further updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories