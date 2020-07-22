Maryville city council unanimously passes mask ordinance

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville city council unanimously voted Wednesday to pass a mask ordinance that will start Monday, July 27 and run until Wednesday, September 30.

The ordinance states that "all persons 10 years old or older who are present in the City of Maryville shall wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles and outside when social distancing is not possible in groups of 10 or more persons who are not members of the same family or household."

This is a developing story, stay with KQ2 for further updates.