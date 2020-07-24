Maryville city leaders work to decrease the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while remaining open

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) As the Maryville community moves forward with new face masks mandates, it comes as COVID-19 cases continue a drastic upward trend.

"We've been very fortunate up until the last few weeks to not have a high amount of cases in Maryville and Nodaway County, hospitalizations were minimal and none here in Maryville specifically,” Mosaic Medical Center President Nate Blackford said.

Blackford continues to work with community leaders, with classes starting at Northwest Missouri State University in less than a month.

"Many of those, not all, can be traced back to college-aged individuals, so I can't say that i'm surprised, so we're doing our best to prepare and mitigate that risk,” Blackford said.

Since July 16, Nodaway County's COVID-19 cases between the ages of 10-19 and 20-29 have totaled 19 of the cases, so with college inflating the town's population by approximately 40 percent, there's a belief to be ready for any scenario.

"We're operating at a level that is prepared and ready for what may come,” Blackford said. “We've been operating at that level for several months, so capacity wise, we have the capacity and we have plenty of PPE."

The number of cases keep going up, but doesn't mean Nodaway County or Maryville will be at the center of an outbreak, which during yesterday's contentious city council meeting brought out vocal supporters for not having mandates in place.

But those numbers also lean on as to why city leaders, like Blackford, ask the council to consider the mask mandate.

"We as a community are taking the proper steps to mitigate the risk the best we can, while still working to keep commerce going, keep businesses going and open and try to go about as business as normal, the best that we can,” Blackford said.

Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville has had no COVID-19 hospitalizations so far.