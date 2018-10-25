Maryville man dies from injuries in I-29 crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.)— A Northwest Missouri State student involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 29 last Wednesday has died from his injuries.

22-year-old Austin Cross was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit head-on by another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Roger Moe.

Authorities said Moe was fleeing from them at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident.

Moe is now facing a number of charges, including DWI and resisting arrest.

Cross was taken off life support this week. He was an organ donor.