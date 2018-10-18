St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash

(ANDREW COUNTY)— A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour in a wrong-way head-on I-29 crash Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Roger Moe was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-29 six miles north of St. Joseph, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Corey Brueggeman.

Brueggeman's passenger, 22-year-old Austin Cross from Maryville, suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeNet to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

The Patrol report said Moe was arrested on 2nd degree assault-Driving While Intoxicated, driving on the wrongside of the road, and for speeds of excess of 110 miles per hour.

Moe is being held at the Andrew County Sheriff's Department on 24-hour hold.