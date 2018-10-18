Clear
St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash

A 22-year-old Maryville suffered serious injuries in the crash Wednesday night.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 9:23 AM

(ANDREW COUNTY)— A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour in a wrong-way head-on I-29 crash Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Roger Moe was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-29 six miles north of St. Joseph, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Corey Brueggeman. 

Brueggeman's passenger, 22-year-old Austin Cross from Maryville, suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeNet to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. 

The Patrol report said Moe was arrested on 2nd degree assault-Driving While Intoxicated, driving on the wrongside of the road, and for speeds of excess of 110 miles per hour. 

Moe is being held at the Andrew County Sheriff's Department on 24-hour hold. 

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
