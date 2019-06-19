Clear

Maryville man arrested, charged for sexual misconduct with children

A 30-year-old Maryville man has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 in Nodaway County.

Jun 19, 2019
Colton Cichoracki

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A 30-year-old Maryville man has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 in Nodaway County.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office says deputies investigated allegations of sexual abuse after two children, who were ages of 9 and 10 at the time of the incident, made a disclosure to a family member. Both children then reported the incidents of sexual misconduct during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center. The children's reports allege that Michael Ebrecht was the offender.

Deputies say the incidents took place in 2017 at 603 McPherson St. in Hopkins.

On Tuesday, Ebrecht was questioned by Nodaway County deputies regarding the allegations and on Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ebrecht. Ebrecht has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first offense, a class E Felony.

A mental examination was also requested and court ordered.

On Wednesday, Ebrecht was taken into custody and was delivered to a mental health facility for an evaluation.


