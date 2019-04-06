Maryville man arrested on child molestation, pornography charges

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Maryville man has been arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest of 40-year-old Billy Joe Koch came following a lengthy investigation involving several victims, a forensic review of digital media, and the appointment of a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the Nodaway County deputies served a search warrant for an apartment in Maryville for additional digital media.

Following the search, Koch was arrested and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond with the condition of GPS monitoring.