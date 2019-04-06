Clear

Maryville man arrested on child molestation, pornography charges

A Maryville man has been arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest of 40-year-old Billy Joe Koch came following a lengthy investigation involving several victims, a forensic review of digital media, and the appointment of a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the Nodaway County deputies served a search warrant for an apartment in Maryville for additional digital media.

Following the search, Koch was arrested and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond with the condition of GPS monitoring.

We will be enjoying some very warm temperatures as we go through the weekend but these temperatures will be coming with the chance for some showers and storms as well. For your Saturday, enjoy the warm temperatures. Skies will be partly sunny with breezy conditions. It does appear that the rain will hold off until later this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
