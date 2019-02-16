BREAKING: Maryville man convicted of DWI death of Northwest student

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A jury on Saturday, Feb. 16, convicted a 22-year-old Maryville man, who fatally struck a Northwest Missouri State University student in 2018, with DWI involving the death of another.

The trial started Monday and testimony for the case wrapped up Friday night at the Nodaway County Courthouse.

About 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2018, Alex Catterson drove his black pick-up truck into the Palms Bar and Grill, hitting 19-year-old Morgan McCoy, Maryville Police said. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Catterson was arrested on the scene and agreed to have his blood drawn around two hours after the incident. A toxicologist from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crime lab testified the blood-alcohol content was .235, nearly three times the legal limit.

Testimony in the trial spanned four days and included witnesses on the scene, law enforcement, medical professionals, a mechanical engineer and body cam footage. The jury deliberated Saturday afternoon before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

Catterson will be sentenced at a later date. A DWI involving the death of another is a class C felony and carries a minimum sentence of a 3 year prison sentence.