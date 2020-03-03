Clear

Maryville man killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County Tuesday

A Maryville, Mo. man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County.

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Maryville, Mo. man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 49-year-old Stephen Coleman was driving west on Route A toward Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when his car went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Coleman was ejected from the vehicle.

No one else was in the vehicle. 

Troopers said Coleman was not wearing a seat belt. 

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as we end the work week. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
