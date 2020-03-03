Maryville man killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County Tuesday

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Maryville, Mo. man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 49-year-old Stephen Coleman was driving west on Route A toward Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when his car went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Coleman was ejected from the vehicle.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Troopers said Coleman was not wearing a seat belt.