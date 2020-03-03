(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Maryville, Mo. man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Andrew County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 49-year-old Stephen Coleman was driving west on Route A toward Fillmore around 4:30 p.m. when his car went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Coleman was ejected from the vehicle.
No one else was in the vehicle.
Troopers said Coleman was not wearing a seat belt.
Related Content
- Maryville man killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County Tuesday
- Driver ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash in Andrew County
- Man killed in single vehicle crash
- Lightning strike kills Maryville man
- Platte City Teenager Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- Maryville man seriously injured in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning
- Savannah man seriously injured in Andrew County crash
- 72-year-old Amazonia man injured in Andrew County crash
- Student Killed After Car Crashes into Maryville Bar
Scroll for more content...