Maryville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for DWI fatality

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— A judge sentenced a 22-year-old Maryville man, who fatally struck a Northwest University student in 2018, to 10 years in prison for DWI involving the death of another.

A jury convicted Alex Catterson back in February for drinking and then driving his car into a bar where 19-year-old Morgan McCoy was standing. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Testimony in the trial spanned four days wrapping up on Feb. 15 at the Nodaway County Courthouse. It included witnesses on the scene, law enforcement, medical professionals, a mechanical engineer, and body cam footage. The jury deliberated the following day on Feb. 16 before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

The testimony outlined in the first part of the case laid out the events that night.

About 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2018, Catterson drove his black pick-up truck into the Palms Bar and Grill, hitting McCoy, according to Maryville Police said. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Catterson was arrested on the scene and agreed to have his blood drawn around two hours after the incident. A toxicologist from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crime lab testified the blood-alcohol content was .235, nearly three times the legal limit. Catterson was 21 years old at the time of the crash.