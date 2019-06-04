Clear

Maryville man sentenced to 5 years for statutory rape of 12-year-old

The sentence was handed down to Isaiah Ferguson, 18, in Nodaway County Court on Monday.

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Maryville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the statutory rape of a 12-year-old.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape in April.

Charges were filed against Ferguson in Feburary. According to court documents, Ferguson had sexual intercourse with the child twice in 2018.

Prosecutors argued for a 15-year sentence while Ferguson's attorneys recommended probation due to his age and first-time offense.

The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain.
