Maryville man sentenced to 5 years for statutory rape of 12-year-old

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Maryville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the statutory rape of a 12-year-old.
The sentence was handed down to Isaiah Ferguson, 18, in Nodaway County Court on Monday.
Ferguson pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape in April.
Charges were filed against Ferguson in Feburary. According to court documents, Ferguson had sexual intercourse with the child twice in 2018.
Prosecutors argued for a 15-year sentence while Ferguson's attorneys recommended probation due to his age and first-time offense.
